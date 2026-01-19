Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 19, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 19, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 19, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 19, 2026
Gazprom Neft has agreed to sell its majority stake in Serbian oil refiner NIS to Hungary's MOL, pending U.S. sanctions approval.
BELGRADE, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Russia's Gazprom Neft has reached a provisional agreement with MOL to sell the Hungarian company its majority stake in Serbian oil refiner NIS, Serbia's Energy Minister Dubravka Djedovic Handanovic said on Monday.
In a statement to the Video Plus news service, she said that the U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control, which had introduced sanctions against NIS over Russian ownership, will need to approve the deal.
(Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Writing by Ivana Sekularac; Editing by Joe Bavier)
Gazprom Neft is a Russian oil company and a subsidiary of Gazprom, primarily involved in the exploration, production, and refining of oil and gas.
NIS, or Naftna Industrija Srbije, is a Serbian oil company that operates in the oil refining and distribution sectors.
MOL is a Hungarian multinational oil and gas company involved in the exploration, production, refining, and distribution of petroleum products.
A majority stake refers to owning more than 50% of a company's shares, giving the stakeholder significant control over the company's decisions.
Explore more articles in the Finance category