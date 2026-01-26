Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 26, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 26, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 26, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 26, 2026
Aeroflot warns of potential flight cancellations due to a nationwide booking system outage, affecting schedules across its network.
MOSCOW, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Russian national flag carrier Aeroflot has warned of some possible flight cancellations after nationwide booking system outage on Monday.
Aeroflot said that due to a malfunction in the Leonardo booking system, which occurred for reasons beyond the airline's control, some flights across its route network may experience schedule adjustments, including changes to departure times or cancellations.
(Reporting by Marina BobrovaWriting by Maxim Rodionov; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)
A booking system is a software application that allows customers to reserve services such as flights, accommodations, or events, managing schedules and availability.
Flight cancellation refers to the situation where an airline does not operate a scheduled flight, often due to technical issues, weather conditions, or operational constraints.
Passenger guidance is the information and assistance provided to travelers during disruptions, helping them understand their options and next steps.
Explore more articles in the Finance category