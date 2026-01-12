Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 12, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 12, 2026
KYIV, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Russia launched an overnight air attack on Kyiv, sparking a fire in one of the city's districts, Ukrainian military said on Monday.
Ukrainian air defence units were trying to repel the attack, Timur Tkachenko, head of Kyiv's military administration, said on Telegram.
(Reporting by Gleb Garanich in Kyiv and Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
An airstrike is a military attack involving the use of aircraft to target ground-based enemies or infrastructure, often resulting in significant damage or destruction.
Economic growth refers to the increase in the production of goods and services in an economy over a period of time, typically measured by the rise in Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
Foreign currency refers to the money used in other countries, which can be exchanged for the local currency. It is essential for international trade and travel.
Financial stability is a condition where the financial system operates effectively, maintaining confidence in the economy, and minimizing the risk of financial crises.
A financial crisis is a situation where financial assets suddenly lose a large part of their nominal value, often leading to widespread economic disruption and instability.
Explore more articles in the Headlines category