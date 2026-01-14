Russian oil output edges down 0.7% in 2025, OPEC data shows

MOSCOW, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Russian oil production dipped around 0.7% last year to 9.129 million barrels per day, OPEC monthly data showed on Wednesday.

Russia has managed to keep broadly steady its oil output, which together with natural gas accounts for around a quarter of federal budget tax proceeds, despite drone attacks by Ukraine on energy infrastructure and lower crude prices.

Russia is a member of the OPEC+ group of leading oil producers which earlier this month decided to keep its output steady.

Oil prices fell more than 18% in 2025 - their steepest yearly drop since 2020 - amid growing oversupply concerns.

Russian oil production in December declined by 73,000 bpd to 9.304 million bpd, according to OPEC.

In its monthly report, OPEC also said Kazakhstan's oiloutput last month dropped by 237,000 bpd to 1.522 million bpd.

Central Asia's oil output rose to 1.776 million bpd last year from 1.539 million bpd in 2024, the data showed.

According to an industry source, oil and gas condensate output in Kazakhstan plunged by 35% in January 1-12 from December's average, mainly due to export constraints via a Black Sea terminal.

