Finance
Russia's VTB reports 0.6% growth in Jan-Oct net profit
Russia's VTB reports 0.6% growth in Jan-Oct net profit
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 8, 2025
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 8, 2025
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia's second-largest lender VTB on Friday reported a 0.6% year-on-year increase in net profit for January-October 2025, to 407.2 billion roubles ($5.20 billion).
In October, VTB's net profit fell by 11.1% from a year earlier to 26.4 billion roubles.
($1 = 78.2455 roubles)
(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva)