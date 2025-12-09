Russia's prosecutor general asks court to ban work of US fund with agriculture assets
Posted on December 9, 2025
MOSCOW, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Russia's prosecutor general has asked a Moscow court to ban the activity of U.S. company NCH Capital, owner of major agricultural producer AgroTerra, in Russia, branding it as "extremist", an official channel of the Moscow courts on Telegram said on Tuesday.
