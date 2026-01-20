Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 20, 2026
Last updated: January 20, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 20, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 20, 2026
Kyiv was hit by a Russian drone and missile attack, disrupting power and water. Mayor reports damage and injuries.
Jan 20 (Reuters) - Russian forces launched a combined drone and missile attack on the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv early on Tuesday, triggering cuts in power and water supplies, the city's mayor said.
Mayor Vitali Klitschko, writing on Telegram, said a strike on the east bank of the Dnipro River had disrupted both power and water supplies. A non-residential building had been hit and one person injured, he said.
Unofficial Telegram news channels posted photos of darkened high-rise apartment buildings.
Tymur Tkachenko, head of the capital's military administration, said a storage area had been damaged and several cars set ablaze.
(Reporting by Ron Popeski; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Christian Schmollinger)
