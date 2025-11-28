Putin signs law to boost domestic gasoline supplies
Putin signs law to boost domestic gasoline supplies
Posted on November 28, 2025
Posted on November 28, 2025
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law aimed at boosting domestic gasoline supplies, including with fuel produced by Russian companies at Belarusian refineries, state-run RIA news agency reported on Friday.
Russia is facing fuel shortages after a spate of Ukrainian attacks on its refineries. In late September it imposed a partial ban on diesel exports and extended an existing gasoline export ban until the end of the year.
The new law amends the tax code to allow Russian companies to claim a reverse excise tax on oil processed abroad under tolling arrangements.
Currently, Russian oil is refined in Belarus under a similar scheme, with all resulting gasoline products owned by Russian firms and mainly supplied to the domestic market, Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Sazanov said earlier.
(Reporting by Maxim Rodionov)