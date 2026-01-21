Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 21, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 21, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 21, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 21, 2026
A fire at the Afipsky oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar region was caused by a Ukrainian drone attack. No injuries were reported, and the fire is now out.
MOSCOW, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Ukrainian drone fragments ignited a fire at the Afipsky oil refinery in Russia's southern Krasnodar region, but nobody was hurt, there was no damage, and the fire is now out, a local emergencies centre said early on Wednesday.
The refinery, which has been frequently attacked by Ukrainian drones in recent months as part of Kyiv's campaign to degrade Russia's vast energy infrastructure, is mostly focused on exports. It processed 7.2 million metric tons of crude oil (144,000 barrels per day) in 2024.
Moscow has stepped up its own winter campaign against Ukraine's battered energy system while continuing to grind forward on the battlefield.
Separately, Ukrainian drones struck various towns in southern Russia, injuring 11 people and prompting the evacuation of several residents, local officials said on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Christopher Cushing/Andrew Osborn)
An oil refinery is an industrial facility where crude oil is processed and transformed into useful petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, and other fuels.
A drone strike is an attack carried out by unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) that can be used for military purposes, including targeting specific locations or individuals.
Energy infrastructure refers to the physical systems and facilities that produce, transport, and distribute energy, including power plants, pipelines, and refineries.
Oil exports are crucial for countries' economies as they generate revenue, influence trade balances, and impact global oil prices and energy markets.
Explore more articles in the Finance category