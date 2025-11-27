Russia's carmaker Avtovaz to restore full working week in January 2026
Russia's carmaker Avtovaz to restore full working week in January 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on November 27, 2025
Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website.
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on November 27, 2025
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia's largest carmaker Avtovaz plans to restore a full five-day working week on January 1 after three months of reduced working time, as the production outlook improves, the company said on Thursday.
Russia's depressed car market showed weak signs of recovery at the end of 2025. Buyers expect prices to go up in coming months as a result of higher scrappage fees, but Russian carmakers are expected to suffer less because they enjoy state support.
Avtovaz, which employs more than 30,000 people, introduced a shortened work week starting September 29 to align production with weakening demand and to reduce its inventory.
"No layoffs are planned, hiring continues, the number of voluntary resignations compared to previous months is decreasing," Avtovaz said.
It added that the working schedule and the number of shifts at different production lines will depend on market demand.
Avtovaz was one of the Russian carmakers reducing its production amid weak demand caused by central bank's high interest rates and recycling fees, pushing up car prices.
Russian passenger car production fell 46.7% in October from a year earlier, and the market is expected to shrink about 20% in 2025.
Reuters reported in October that some of Russia's biggest industrial companies were putting employees on furlough or cutting staff as the war economy slows, domestic demand stalls and exports dry up.
(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Editing by Guy Faulconbridge)