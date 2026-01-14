Russia Claims Ukrainian Drones Attacked Oil Tanker in Black Sea

Details of the Oil Tanker Attack

MOSCOW, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Russia's defence ministry said on Wednesday that an attack on the oil tanker Matilda in the Black Sea on January 13 was carried out by two Ukrainian strike UAVs about 100 km from the city of Anapa in Russia's Krasnodar region.

Involvement of Ukrainian Drones

Drones struck two oil tankers in the Black Sea on Tuesday, including one chartered by U.S. oil major Chevron, the companies involved said, as they sailed toward a terminal on the Russian coast.

Impact on Oil Shipping

Reuters was unable to immediately verify the report.

Verification of Reports

(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Anastasia Teterevleva; editing by Guy Faulconbridge )