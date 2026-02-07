Rugby-Ford shines as England overwhelm dismal Wales

Match Summary and Key Performers

By Lawrence White

England's Dominance

LONDON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - England demolished Wales 48-7 at Twickenham on Saturday to extend their winning run to 12 games and launch their Six Nations title bid in style, thanks to a commanding performance that included a hat-trick from winger Henry Arundell.

Wales' Struggles

There are few more dangerous playmakers in world rugby than George Ford when his side is on the front foot, and the flyhalf showcased his full range of talent as the hosts dismantled a demoralised Wales side who had lost 21 of their last 23 matches.

Key Players and Highlights

Arundell crossed three times in a first half in which Wales barely managed an attack and had two front-row players sent to the sin bin, as the underpowered visitors struggled to withstand England's relentless pressure.

Although England's precision deserted them in a scrappier second half, the damage had been done and they were able to close out a commanding win that deepened Welsh woes.

Speedster Arundell notched England's opening try after eight minutes, collecting a flat pass from Ford to run over unopposed in an ominous sign for the visitors. He crossed again 10 minutes later, as Ford again set him up with a deft cross-kick to exploit the stretched 13-man Wales defence.

Number Ben Earl added a third in the same left corner, loitering wide as England again used their numerical advantage to pile on the points.

Tom Roebuck, replacing the injured Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, ensured England picked up where they left off after the break with a walk-in after deft passing created another hole in the Welsh defence.

Wales infringed constantly at the ruck, missed tackles, surrendered set piece possession and looked lost for much of the match until England grew sloppy to give them a sniff at making the score respectable.

The visitors scored in the 52nd minute as winger Josh Adams stayed wide to snare a Dan Edwards crossfield kick.

England resumed their dominance, however, as their new star Henry Pollock - on at wing despite being a back-rower- forced a penalty try, riding a high tackle as he blitzed over in the right hand corner.

Tommy Freeman added the final score to give England a shot at making it 50, only for man-of-the-match Ford to shank the conversion in perhaps his first error of the day.

(Reporting by Lawrence White, editing by Ed Osmond)