RTX secures $1.6 billion sustainment contract for F135 engines
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 2, 2025
Dec 2 (Reuters) - RTX said on Tuesday it has secured a $1.6 billion sustainment contract related to its F135 engines, which power variants of Lockheed Martin's F-35 fighter jets.
The contract includes depot-level maintenance and repair, engineering support, as well as restocking of spare parts for the U.S. and international customers.
Pratt & Whitney, the engine-making arm of RTX, has so far delivered more than 1,300 F135 engines to the U.S. and 20 other allied nations.
In August, RTX had received a $2.8 billion contract for the production of F135 engines.
(Reporting by Aishwarya Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)