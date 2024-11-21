Connect with us

Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website. .

Business

Royal Mail owner IDS returns to profit but warns on cost environment

Royal Mail delivery trucks parked in a row

Published : 2 days ago, on

(Reuters) -International Distribution Services reported a first-half adjusted operating profit on Thursday, as sustained parcel demand helped the British firm narrow losses at its Royal Mail business despite a weaker-than-expected market.

Royal Mail’s reported losses include an impairment charge, chiefly due to expected additional tax burden reflected in an about 120 million pound annual increase in employers national insurance from fiscal 2025-26.

Royal Mail employs about 130,000 people in Britain.

“We are delivering on the changes we can control, but the cost environment is worsening just at the time when we need to invest,” CEO Martin Seidenberg said in a statement, referring to the increase in national insurance.

The group, which also owns international parcels network GLS, said its adjusted operating profit was 61 million pounds ($77.13 million) for the six months ended Sept. 26, compared to a loss of 169 million pounds a year earlier.

IDS, which agreed to a 3.57 billion pound takeover by Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky in May, said it continued to expect the deal to close in the first quarter of 2025.

Kretinsky’s bid of IDS, the owner of one of the world’s oldest postal firms Royal Mail, is currently being reviewed under the National Security and Investment Act to assess any potential concerns. ($1 = 0.7908 pounds)

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

 

Uma Rajagopal has been managing the posting of content for multiple platforms since 2021, including Global Banking & Finance Review, Asset Digest, Biz Dispatch, Blockchain Tribune, Business Express, Brands Journal, Companies Digest, Economy Standard, Entrepreneur Tribune, Finance Digest, Fintech Herald, Global Islamic Finance Magazine, International Releases, Online World News, Luxury Adviser, Palmbay Herald, Startup Observer, Technology Dispatch, Trading Herald, and Wealth Tribune. Her role ensures that content is published accurately and efficiently across these diverse publications.

Global Banking & Finance Review

 

Why waste money on news and opinions when you can access them for free?

Take advantage of our newsletter subscription and stay informed on the go!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Recent Post