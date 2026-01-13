Rio Tinto Hires Three Banks for Potential Glencore Acquisition

Overview of the Potential Acquisition

By Andres Gonzalez

Advisors Involved

LONDON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto has engaged JPMorgan and two other advisers on its potential acquisition of Glencore, a deal that could create the world's largest miner worth over $200 billion, a source with knowledge of the situation told Reuters.

Historical Context of Merger Talks

The other banks Rio Tinto has engaged are Evercore and Australian financial services group Macquarie, the person said. The roles are highly prized as bankers jostle for a share of potentially more than $100 million in advisory fees that such a deal could generate.

Industry Implications

The potential transaction represents the latest attempt at consolidation in the global mining industry, as companies race to secure reserves of metals including copper, needed for the energy transition and artificial intelligence.

Glencore has not yet formally retained an adviser, a second person with knowledge of the matter said. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the matter is private. Citi retains ties to the company as the U.S. bank has advised it on previous deals including its failed acquisition of Teck in 2023, Reuters reported previously.

The two mining giants have explored combining operations before, with Rio Tinto rejecting a Glencore merger offer in 2014, saying it was not in shareholders' interest, while more recent merger talks in late 2024 also concluded without an agreement.

Bloomberg previously reported the names of banks advising on the latest attempt.

(Reporting by Andres Gonzalez; Editing by Anousha Sakoui and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)