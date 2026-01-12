QXO Secures $1.8 Billion Financing Led by Apollo and Temasek

Overview of QXO's Financing and Acquisition Strategy

Jan 12 (Reuters) - QXO said on Monday it secured an additional $1.8 billion in financing led by Apollo Global Management, Temasek and other investors, as billionaire Brad Jacobs' firm targets acquisitions in the consolidating U.S. building-products industry.

Details of the Financing Round

The new commitment lifts total investment in QXO to $3 billion, after the building-products supplier raised $1.2 billion last week.

Market Trends in Building Products

QXO said it structured the funding as a previously disclosed series of convertible perpetual preferred stock and will use the proceeds to support future acquisitions.

Recent M&A Activity in the Industry

M&A in the U.S. building-products industry has increased as firms seek to scale and localize supply chains to offset tariffs, with demand supported by new housing, repair and renovation, and non-residential construction activity.

Industry peers have also struck large deals.

Last year, Commercial Metals said it would acquire concrete supplier Foley Products for $1.84 billion, while roofing-material firm TopBuild bought rival SPI for $1 billion in cash.

QXO last year mounted a roughly $5 billion hostile bid for GMS, which ultimately went to Home Depot.

The company, however, closed its $11 billion deal for Beacon Roofing Supply in April.

Jacobs, who built multibillion-dollar companies in logistics, waste management and equipment rentals, has positioned QXO to pursue more deals in the fragmented sector, targeting $50 billion in annual revenues within a decade.

Shares of the Greenwich, Connecticut-based company were up about 1% in premarket trade.

(Reporting by Anshuman Tripathy in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)