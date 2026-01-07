SEOUL, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Qualcomm is in talks with Samsung Electronics over contract manufacturing of two-nanometre chips, the U.S. company's CEO Cristiano Amon was quoted by the Korea Economic Daily as saying on Wednesday.
The South Korean paper cited Amon as saying that Qualcomm was holding talks first with Samsung Electronics, among several semiconductor foundry firms, about contract manufacturing using the latest two-nanometre process, with design work already completed for commercialisation in the near future.
Qualcomm was not immediately available for comment outside regular business hours. Samsung Electronics said it did not comment on specific customers.
Samsung Electronics' co-CEO and chip chief, Jun Young-hyun, said last week that recent supply deals with major customers had left its loss-making foundry business "primed for a great leap forward". Samsung Electronics signed a $16.5 billion deal with Tesla in July.
(Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Jihoon Lee. Editing by Mark Potter)
Frequently Asked Questions about Qualcomm in talks with Samsung Electronics for contract manufacturing, South Korean newspaper says
1What is contract manufacturing?
Contract manufacturing is a business arrangement where a company hires another company to produce its products. This allows the hiring company to focus on design and marketing while outsourcing production.
2What are two-nanometre chips?
Two-nanometre chips refer to semiconductor technology that allows for the manufacturing of chips with features that are only two nanometres wide. This technology enables faster and more efficient processors.
3What is semiconductor foundry?
A semiconductor foundry is a factory that manufactures semiconductor devices. Companies design chips but may outsource the production to foundries that specialize in chip manufacturing.
4What is supply chain?
A supply chain is the entire system of production, processing, and distribution of goods from raw materials to the final consumer. It includes all parties involved in fulfilling a customer request.
5What is commercialization?
Commercialization is the process of bringing a new product or service to market. It involves various steps, including product development, marketing, and sales strategies to generate revenue.