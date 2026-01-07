SEOUL, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Qualcomm is in talks with Samsung Electronics over contract manufacturing of two-nanometre chips, the U.S. company's CEO Cristiano Amon was quoted by the Korea Economic Daily as saying on Wednesday.

The South Korean paper cited Amon as saying that Qualcomm was holding talks first with Samsung Electronics, among several semiconductor foundry firms, about contract manufacturing using the latest two-nanometre process, with design work already completed for commercialisation in the near future.

Qualcomm was not immediately available for comment outside regular business hours. Samsung Electronics said it did not comment on specific customers.

Samsung Electronics' co-CEO and chip chief, Jun Young-hyun, said last week that recent supply deals with major customers had left its loss-making foundry business "primed for a great leap forward". Samsung Electronics signed a $16.5 billion deal with Tesla in July.

