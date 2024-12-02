Connect with us

Qatar’s Emir to meet King Charles, PM Starmer on state visit to Britain
LONDON (Reuters) – Qatar’s Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, will arrive in Britain on Monday for a two-day state visit hosted by King Charles and during which he will also meet Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who is seeking deeper ties with wealthy Gulf states.

According to Qatar’s news agency, the emir will travel with an official delegation and the country’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

The state visit formally begins on Tuesday and comes as Britain’s Labour government, in power since July, searches for co-investors to help fund its plans for new infrastructure, including in cleaner energy systems.

Starmer is also seeking to tie up long-running talks on a trade deal with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), which compromises countries such as Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Britain’s Business and Trade Department estimates a free trade deal with the GCC could boost the UK economy by 1.6 billion pounds ($2.03 billion) over the long run.

The wealthy Gulf nation has several investments in Britain, with the state’s sovereign wealth fund, The Qatar Investment Authority, owning stakes in Barclays, Sainsbury’s, Canary Wharf and others.

Charles and the emir, who has visited Britain on eight occasions between 2014 and 2023, most recently met at the COP28 climate summit in Dubai in December last year.

The bilateral meeting with Starmer is scheduled to take place on Wednesday at the prime minister’s official residence, 10 Downing Street. Starmer is also expected to travel to the Gulf region this month.

The emir will be greeted by Prince William and his Princess wife Kate on Tuesday morning before being formally welcomed by Charles and Queen Camilla at the Horse Guards Parade. He will then join the royals in a carriage procession.

A visit to Westminster Abbey and a state banquet is also on the agenda before the emir departs on Wednesday evening.

($1 = 0.7873 pounds)

 

(Reporting by Catarina Demony; Editing by William James)

 

