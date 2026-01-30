Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Last updated: January 30, 2026
Kirill Dmitriev, Putin's envoy, will meet Trump officials in Miami, highlighting US-Russia relations. The meeting is scheduled for Saturday.
MOSCOW, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin's special envoy, Kirill Dmitriev, will travel to Miami on Saturday for meetings with members of U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration, two sources with knowledge of the visit told Reuters.
(Reporting by Gleb Bryanski; Editing by Aidan Lewis)
