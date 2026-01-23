Prysmian Acquires ACSM for €169 Million to Enhance Submarine Cable Operations

Prysmian's Strategic Acquisition of ACSM

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Italy's cable maker Prysmian plans to buy Spain-based ACSM, a submarine cable installation company, in a 169-million-euros ($198 million) deal, it said on Friday.

Details of the Acquisition

The world's largest cable maker said the transaction will be funded using cash from its balance sheet and is expected to close by February.

Funding and Financial Implications

The acquisition will bring subsea surveying, seabed preparation and installation capabilities in-house, it said.

Previous Acquisitions by Prysmian

Prysmian completed two major acquisitions in the last years, both in the U.S., finalising a $1.15 billion deal for Channel in 2025 and acquiring Encore Wire for about $4.2 billion in mid-2024.

($1 = 0.8523 euros)

(Reporting by Romolo Tosiani in Gdansk; Editing by Matt Scuffham)