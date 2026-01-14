Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Jan 14 (Reuters) - British insurer Prudential named Douglas Flint as its new chair on Wednesday, succeeding Shriti Vadera, who is stepping down in May after five years in the role.
(Reporting by Shivangi Lahiri and Roshan Thomas in Bengaluru)
