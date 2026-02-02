Poland's consumer watchdog fines Orange Polska over 34 million zlotys for illegal fees
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on February 2, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 2, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on February 2, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 2, 2026
Orange Polska fined over 34 million zlotys by UOKiK for illegal fees on inactive customers. The company may appeal the decision.
GDANSK, Poland, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Poland's consumer regulator UOKiK said on Monday it had fined telecoms operator Orange Polska more than 34 million zlotys ($9.6 million) for illegally charging customers for inactivity.
UOKiK said the company unilaterally changed contract terms to introduce a fee for "maintaining the number in the network" for customers who had not made a call, sent a text or used the internet in the last 30 days.
The fees were charged between May 2022 and January 2024.
"Changing contract terms is illegal without an appropriate modification clause," UOKiK President Tomasz Chróstny said in a statement. "Consumers cannot be surprised by additional fees and operator-imposed requirements."
The decision is not final and the company can appeal it in court, the regulator said.
Orange Polska told Reuters it had received the decision, provided UOKiK explanations on the matter and informed it about actions taken. It did not say whether it planned to appeal the decision.
($1 = 3.5573 zlotys)
(Reporting by Alicja Surdy, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)
Consumer protection refers to laws and regulations that ensure the rights of consumers are upheld and that they are safeguarded against unfair practices.
A telecommunications operator is a company that provides communication services, such as telephone, internet, and data transmission, to consumers and businesses.
Explore more articles in the Finance category