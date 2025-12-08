Finance
Poland wants to sign contract on Swedish submarines in Q2 2026 at the latest
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 8, 2025
WARSAW (Reuters) -Poland wants to sign a contract on the acquisition of Swedish submarines in the second quarter of 2026 at the latest, Deputy Prime Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said on Wednesday, adding it estimates the value of the deal at 10 billion zlotys ($2.73 billion).
Poland chose Sweden's Saab as the supplier in the deal that forms a key element of Warsaw's efforts to bolster its defences on the Baltic Sea.
($1 = 3.6604 zlotys)
