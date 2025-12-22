Finance
Polish president appoints new Monetary Policy Council member Zarzecki
Polish president appoints new Monetary Policy Council member Zarzecki
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 22, 2025
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 22, 2025
WARSAW, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Polish President Karol Nawrocki appointed sociologist Marcin Zarzecki to the Monetary Policy Council, the president's office said in a statement on Monday.
He will replace Cezary Kochalski, whose term in office ended on December 20.
(Reporting by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk;)
Explore more articles in the Finance category