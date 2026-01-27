Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 27, 2026
Last updated: January 27, 2026



Poland and Finland have signed a memorandum to cooperate on green hydrogen, involving Orlen and Finnish firms, aiming for energy independence.
WARSAW, Jan 27 (Reuters) - On Tuesday, Poland signed a memorandum of understanding with Finland, which will create the basis for cooperation between the Polish fuel company Orlen and Finnish companies regarding green hydrogen supplies, the Polish Minister of State Assets said. "This is an important issue concerning energy independence, concerning the development of good technologies," Wojciech Balczun said during the agreement signing ceremony.
(Reporting by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk; Writing by Pawel Florkiewicz)
Green hydrogen is hydrogen produced using renewable energy sources, such as wind or solar power, through the process of electrolysis, which splits water into hydrogen and oxygen.
Energy independence refers to the ability of a country to meet its energy needs without relying on external sources, enhancing national security and economic stability.
