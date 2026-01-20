Pharrell Williams Unveils Elegant Louis Vuitton Men's Collection in Paris

Pharrell Williams' Louis Vuitton Collection

PARIS, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Louis Vuitton men's designer Pharrell Williams on Tuesday presented a collection of understated elegance in muted tones to kick off Paris Fashion Week.

Show Highlights

The fall-winter show was held in a giant cube outside LVMH's Louis Vuitton Foundation, which houses artworks behind its facade designed by the late American architect Frank Gehry.

Design Elements

Inside, models wearing classic dresses in beiges, greys and browns walked across the artificial lawn around what looked like a countryside retreat, with its spacious minimalist design of wood and glass evoking serene seclusion.

Musical Accompaniment

Models wore ties, long coats, double-breasted jackets and dark brown leather caps, with deep reds and light yellows providing occasional touches of colour.

A string orchestra and gospel-style dancers clapping and swaying to hip-hop beats provided the show's soundtrack.

Williams, a Grammy-winning music producer who became Louis Vuitton's menswear creative director in 2023, walked out at the show's close to greet an audience that included singer John Legend, rappers Future and Skepta and France's first lady, Brigitte Macron.

