(Reuters) -Britain's Pets at Home launched a turnaround plan for its struggling retail business on Wednesday, looking to fix product ranges and cut costs after half-year profit dropped by a third.

The company kept its annual forecast unchanged after two profit warnings earlier this year, as subdued retail demand and fewer new pets curbed spending by customers on toys, treats, and other discretionary products.

CEO Lyssa McGowan stepped down in September after the second profit warning.

The company's retail turnaround plan, under interim CEO and Chairman Ian Burke, is built around four priorities - fixing product ranges, sharpening price competitiveness, improving execution of initiatives, and cutting costs by 20 million pounds ($26.35 million) to simplify operations.

The group, which also offers grooming and veterinary services, said its underlying profit before tax was at 36.2 million pounds for the 28 weeks to October 9, compared with 54.5 million pounds a year ago.

($1 = 0.7589 pounds)

(Reporting by Ankita Bora in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)