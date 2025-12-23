UK's Pets at Home names James Bailey as CEO
UK's Pets at Home names James Bailey as CEO
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 23, 2025
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 23, 2025
Dec 23 (Reuters) - British pet care provider Pets at Home said on Tuesday it had appointed James Bailey as its chief executive officer, effective March 30, 2026.
Bailey most recently served as managing director of supermarket chain Waitrose since April 2020, and before that held senior roles at Sainsbury's for two decades.
His appointment comes after former CEO Lyssa McGowan abruptly left the company in September following two profit warnings in as many months from the British retailer.
(Reporting by Nithyashree R B in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
Explore more articles in the Finance category