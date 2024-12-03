Pershing Square to delist from Euronext Amsterdam

FinancePershing Square to delist from Euronext Amsterdam
19 hours ago
(Reuters) – Pershing Square Holdings said on Monday it plans to delist its shares from Euronext Amsterdam, after billionaire Bill Ackman urged its board last month.
The investment holding company, in which Ackman and his family own a 23% stake, said its shares will continue to be traded in dollars and pounds on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.
Delisting from Euronext Amsterdam and consolidating trading on the London Stock Exchange would reduce regulatory complexity and improve liquidity, Pershing Square Chairman Rupert Morley said in a statement.
A formal application for delisting will be submitted to Euronext, the company said.
The move comes after Ackman last month announced his intention to delist the company from Amsterdam following attacks on Israeli soccer fans.
(Reporting by Disha Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shreya Biswas)
