Home > Finance > Factbox-Reactions to the death of French film icon Brigitte Bardot
Finance

Factbox-Reactions to the death of French film icon Brigitte Bardot

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 28, 2025

Featured image for article about Finance

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Tributes to Brigitte Bardot, an icon of French cinema, poured in on Sunday following the announcement of her death at the age of 91. Below are a selection.

FRENCH PRESIDENT EMMANUEL MACRON

"Her films, her voice, her dazzling fame, her initials, her sorrows, her generous passion for animals, her face that became Marianne - Brigitte Bardot embodied a life of freedom. A French existence, a universal radiance. She moved us. We mourn a legend of the century."

(Bardot's face was used as the model for an official bust of Marianne, an allegorical female figure who symbolizes the values of the French Republic, which was installed in town halls across the country from the late 1960s onward.)

THE BRIGITTE BARDOT FOUNDATION

"Mrs Brigitte Bardot (was) a world-renowned actress and singer, who chose to give up her prestigious career in order to devote her life and energy to the defence of animals and to her Foundation," it said.

"The Brigitte Bardot Foundation wishes to honour the memory of an exceptional woman who gave everything and gave up everything for a world more respectful of animals."

FRENCH FAR-RIGHT POLITICIAN JORDAN BARDELLA

"The French people today lose the Marianne they so deeply loved and whose beauty astonished the world. Brigitte Bardot was a woman of heart, conviction, and character. A passionate patriot and a lover of animals that she protected throughout her life, she alone embodied an entire era of French history, and above all a certain idea of courage and freedom."

FRENCH ANIMAL WELFARE SOCIETY (SPA FRANCE)

"The SPA pays tribute to Brigitte Bardot, an iconic figure and a passionate advocate for the animal cause. Since the 1970s, and later through her foundation created in the 1980s, she devoted her life to defending those who have no voice. Her unwavering commitment helped change attitudes and achieve major advances in animal protection ... Thank you, B.B., for all that you have accomplished."

(Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter, America Hernandez, Alessandro ParodiEditing by Frances Kerry)

Related Posts
Amazon halts plans for drone delivery in Italy
Amazon halts plans for drone delivery in Italy
UK and Germany sign $70 million joint deal for mobile artillery systems
UK and Germany sign $70 million joint deal for mobile artillery systems
Lloyds to shut invoice factoring unit by year's end, FT reports
Lloyds to shut invoice factoring unit by year's end, FT reports
UK secures migrant return deal with Angola, Namibia; DRC faces visa curbs
UK secures migrant return deal with Angola, Namibia; DRC faces visa curbs
Russia downs 111 Ukrainian drones in three hours, defence ministry says
Russia downs 111 Ukrainian drones in three hours, defence ministry says
Army chief says Switzerland can't defend itself from full-scale attack
Army chief says Switzerland can't defend itself from full-scale attack
Explainer-What lies ahead for Ukraine's contested Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant?
Explainer-What lies ahead for Ukraine's contested Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant?
Ukrainian capital Kyiv under massive Russian attack, officials say
Ukrainian capital Kyiv under massive Russian attack, officials say
Zelenskiy says Russia using Belarus territory to circumvent Ukrainian defences
Zelenskiy says Russia using Belarus territory to circumvent Ukrainian defences
Yen weaker in thin trading as traders stay alert to intervention risk
Yen weaker in thin trading as traders stay alert to intervention risk
Nigeria averts unilateral US action by cooperating on airstrike
Nigeria averts unilateral US action by cooperating on airstrike
Atos to sell Latin American businesses to Brazil's Semantix
Atos to sell Latin American businesses to Brazil's Semantix

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Factbox-How silver is traded, from stocks and shares to coins and bars

Factbox-How silver is traded, from stocks and shares to coins and bars

Russian central bank cuts own forex sales from 2026, withdrawing some support for rouble

Russian central bank cuts own forex sales from 2026, withdrawing some support for rouble

Platinum hits record high on tight supply, EU combustion-engine ban reversal

Platinum hits record high on tight supply, EU combustion-engine ban reversal

Silver crosses $77 mark while gold, platinum stretch record highs

Silver crosses $77 mark while gold, platinum stretch record highs

Russian drones damage foreign-flagged vessels in southern ports, Ukraine says

Russian drones damage foreign-flagged vessels in southern ports, Ukraine says

Oil falls 2% on looming supply glut, hopes of Ukraine peace deal

Oil falls 2% on looming supply glut, hopes of Ukraine peace deal

Spot silver extends rally to hit $75 per ounce for first time

Spot silver extends rally to hit $75 per ounce for first time

Wall Street closes near record highs; precious metals rise

Wall Street closes near record highs; precious metals rise

North Korea's Kim Jong Un signals continued missile development in next 5 years

North Korea's Kim Jong Un signals continued missile development in next 5 years

Ukraine, US negotiators discussed how to bring peace closer, Zelenskiy says

Ukraine, US negotiators discussed how to bring peace closer, Zelenskiy says

Serbia supports talks with Hungary's Mol over sale of sanctioned NIS oil firm

Serbia supports talks with Hungary's Mol over sale of sanctioned NIS oil firm

Poland intercepts Russian plane over Baltic, reports airspace breaches from Belarus

Poland intercepts Russian plane over Baltic, reports airspace breaches from Belarus

View All Finance Posts