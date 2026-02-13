Paris police fire on a man who attacked them with a knife near Arc de Triomphe
February 13, 2026
Last updated: February 13, 2026
A knife-wielding man was shot by Paris police near the Arc de Triomphe. The attacker is critically injured, and the anti-terrorism office is investigating.
PARIS, Feb 13 (Reuters) - A man armed with a knife tried to attack a police officer near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris on Friday, resulting in a second police officer opening fire to subdue him, the Paris police and the mayor for Paris' 8th district said.
The man was taken to the hospital in a critical condition, Paris police said. The police officer was not harmed and no one else was wounded.
The attack took place near the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, where police officers were rekindling the flame, Paris police said.
The French anti-terrorism prosecutor's office said in a statement it was aware of the situation and had opened an inquiry into the incident.
It was not immediately clear why the anti-terrorism prosecutor's office reacted so swiftly.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Juliette Jabkhiro, Nicolas Delame; Editing by Sharon Singleton)
