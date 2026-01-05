Jan 5 (Reuters) - Engineering services provider Jacobs Solutions said on Monday it will acquire the remaining stake it does not already own in UK-based firm PA Consulting for 1.216 billion pounds ($1.64 billion).

Amid robust investments in AI infrastructure, Jacobs aims to utilize PA Consulting's services in providing additional client services, especially in high-growth and historically resilient sectors such as advanced manufacturing, life sciences and critical infrastructure, including energy and transportation.

The deal, expected to be accretive to Jacobs' adjusted profit in the first 12 months after close, will be paid 80% in cash and 20% in Jacobs' shares. Jacobs had acquired a majority stake in PA Consulting in March 2021.

"For reference, had Jacobs fully owned PA Consulting for all of fiscal year 2025, its adjusted core profit margin would have been 14.5% compared to the actual adjusted core profit margin of 13.9%," the company said.

PA Consulting, a global consulting firm, provides services across diverse sectors such as consumer and manufacturing, defense and security, and energy and utilities, among others.

The deal is expected to close by the end of Jacobs' fiscal 2026 second quarter.

($1 = 0.7430 pounds)

