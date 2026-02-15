OpenClaw founder Steinberger joins OpenAI, open-source bot becomes foundation
Posted on February 15, 20262 min read
Last updated: February 15, 2026
OpenClaw's founder joins OpenAI, marking a new chapter for the open-source bot as it becomes a foundation, despite security concerns.
Feb 15 (Reuters) - Peter Steinberger, the founder of OpenClaw, is joining OpenAI, and the open-source bot is becoming a foundation, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said on Sunday.
"Peter Steinberger is joining OpenAI to drive the next generation of personal agents," Altman said in a post on X, adding "OpenClaw will live in a foundation as an open source project that OpenAI will continue to support."
OpenClaw, formerly known as Clawdbot or Moltbot, is what fans describe as an assistant that can stay on top of emails, deal with insurers, check in for flights and perform myriad other tasks.
OpenClaw has had a viral rise since it was first introduced in November, receiving more than 100,000 stars on code repository GitHub and drawing 2 million visitors in a single week, according to a blog post by Steinberger.
OpenClaw's growing popularity has attracted scrutiny, with China's industry ministry warning the open-source AI agent could pose significant security risks when improperly configured and expose users to cyberattacks and data breaches.
"It’s always been important to me that OpenClaw stays open source and given the freedom to flourish. Ultimately, I felt OpenAI was the best place to continue pushing on my vision and expand its reach," Steinberger posted in a blog on Sunday.
(Reporting by Chandni Shah in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)
