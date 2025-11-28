Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website.
Olympics-IOC names first three athletes from Russia, Belarus eligible for 2026 Winter Games
Olympics-IOC names first three athletes from Russia, Belarus eligible for 2026 Winter Games
Posted on November 28, 2025
BERLIN (Reuters) -The International Olympic Committee on Thursday cleared one Belarusian and two Russian figure skaters to compete at the 2026 Milano-Cortina Winter Games as neutrals, the first athletes of their countries to be invited to take part amid sanctions.
Russians Petr Gumennik and Adeliia Petrosian as well as Viktoriia Safonova of Belarus are eligible to compete at next February's Olympics in Italy following an evaluation by the IOC's eligibility panel, it said in a statement.
The IOC ruled in September that Russians and Belarusians cleared to compete at the Games would compete as neutral independent athletes, just as they did in the Paris 2024 summer Games, without a national flag or anthem, maintaining their sanctions.
The Olympic body suspended the Russian Olympic Committee in October 2023 for recognising regional Olympic councils for Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine - Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia - following Russia's 2022 invasion, saying the move had violated the Olympic Charter.
Russian and Belarusian athletes who reach qualifying standards are first vetted by the panel for any links to the Russian military or support for the war in Ukraine, both of which will lead to their exclusion.
Russian teams are banned from the Milano-Cortina Games. Belarus has acted as a staging ground for the invasion of Ukraine.
(Reporting by Karolos GrohmannEditing by Toby Davis)