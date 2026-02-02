Olivia Dean takes home best new artist Grammy

Olivia Dean's Journey to Grammy Success

By Danielle Broadway

Emotional Acceptance Speech

LOS ANGELES, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Olivia Dean capped her rapid ascent from London busker to breakout global star on Sunday by winning the 2026 Grammy for best new artist, a career‑defining honor that has historically signaled the industry’s next major voices.

Performance Highlights from the Ceremony

The British singer‑songwriter beat a field that included viral phenom Lola Young, becoming the latest in a line of rising talents — from Adele to Dua Lipa — whose early acclaim foreshadowed long‑lasting impact.

Medley of New Artist Nominees

Dean, who was emotional after receiving her first Grammy, took the stage wearing a dress that was glittering black on the top and white on the bottom.

Individual Performances

"I never really imagined I would be up here," the 26-year-old said after the 2025 best new artist winner, Chappell Roan, handed her the award.

"I'm up here as a granddaughter of an immigrant. I'm a product of bravery and I think those people deserve to be celebrated," she added.

Dean is a singer‑songwriter known for her soulful voice and songwriting that blends neo‑soul, pop, and R&B. Dean's mother is of Jamaican-Guyanese heritage while her dad is English.

She grew up singing in a gospel church and took a non-traditional career route from busking and performing informally around London to releasing her 2025 album, “The Art of Loving,” which topped UK charts.

The viral success of “Man I Need” helped propel Dean into the history books in late 2025, when she became the first female solo artist to place four songs in the UK Top 10 at the same time.

She uses her platform to explore her identity as a biracial artist.

Dean's win follows in the footsteps of "Pink Pony Club" singer Chappell Roan, who won in 2025.

NEW ARTISTS PERFORM A MEDLEY

To celebrate each up-and-coming artist, all eight best new artist nominees performed in a medley before the winner was announced, including Addison Rae, Alex Warren, KATSEYE, Leon Thomas, Lola Young, Olivia Dean, SOMBR and The Marias.

The Marias kicked off the group performance with their ethereal English and Spanish song "No One Noticed," followed by Addison Rae in a sparkly purple robe singing her high-energy pop song "Fame is a Gun." Rae later disrobed to dance in shimmery lingerie.

The group KATSEYE was up next, strutting in with black, olive green and yellow outfits, performing their high energy anthem "Gnarly" with a team of dancers.

Leon Thomas then slowed things down, arriving on stage with his R&B song "MUTT" with a combination of guitar and drums.

Next, Alex Warren walked amongst the audience as he sang his empowering love anthem "Ordinary" with a choir ensemble behind him. He was later lifted up on a platform and floated above the stage.

Lola Young took to the stage next playing the piano and singing her trending TikTok song "Messy" with her deep sultry vocals.

Olivia Dean came in with a glittery red dress and a group of instrumentalists for her playful song "Man I Need" and SOMBR followed suit by rocking a sparkling disco-style outfit and performing his rock song "12 to 12."

(Reporting by Danielle Broadway; Editing by Howard Goller)