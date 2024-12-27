Connect with us

Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website. .

Investing

Oil rises 1%, heads for weekly gain in thin year-end trade
Oil barrels with stock market graph background.

Published : 1 hour ago, on

By Shariq Khan

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil rose about 1% on Friday and was set for a weekly gain in low trading volume ahead of year-end, backed by expectations of lower U.S. crude stockpiles and hopes of a stimulus-driven economic recovery in China.

Brent crude futures rose 62 cents, or 0.9%, to $73.88 per barrel by 11:09 a.m. EST (1611 GMT). U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 70 cents, or 1%, to $70.32 per barrel.

On a weekly basis, both Brent and WTI crude are set to gain about 1.5%.

U.S. crude oil inventories fell by 3.2 million barrels in the week ended Dec. 20, market sources said on Tuesday, citing figures from the American Petroleum Institute. That is a bigger decline than the 1.9-million-barrel drawdown forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll. [API/S]

“Probably we are moving back up again in anticipation of a crude draw in the U.S.,” said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo. “Some support for oil might come soon from cold weather supporting demand.”

Official stockpile data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration is due at 1 p.m. ET on Friday, delayed from its usual Wednesday release due to the Christmas holiday. [EIA/S]

Tightening crude oil spreads and high U.S. refining activity indicate crude oil stockpiles should have drawn down last week, StoneX analyst Alex Hodes said.

Optimism over Chinese economic growth has also sparked hopes of higher demand next year from the top oil importing nation.

The World Bank on Thursday raised its forecast for Chinese economic growth in 2024 and 2025. Meanwhile, Chinese authorities have agreed to issue special treasury bonds worth 3 trillion yuan ($411 billion) next year, sources told Reuters this week, as Beijing acts to revive the sluggish economy.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan, Alex Lawler, Enes Tunagur and Sudarshan Varadhan; editing by David Goodman and Rod Nickel)

Jesse Pitts has been with the Global Banking & Finance Review since 2016, serving in various capacities, including Graphic Designer, Content Publisher, and Editorial Assistant. As the sole graphic designer for the company, Jesse plays a crucial role in shaping the visual identity of Global Banking & Finance Review. Additionally, Jesse manages the publishing of content across multiple platforms, including Global Banking & Finance Review, Asset Digest, Biz Dispatch, Blockchain Tribune, Business Express, Brands Journal, Companies Digest, Economy Standard, Entrepreneur Tribune, Finance Digest, Fintech Herald, Global Islamic Finance Magazine, International Releases, Online World News, Luxury Adviser, Palmbay Herald, Startup Observer, Technology Dispatch, Trading Herald, and Wealth Tribune.

Global Banking & Finance Review

Why waste money on news and opinions when you can access them for free?

Take advantage of our newsletter subscription and stay informed on the go!


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email.

Recent Post