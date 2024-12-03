Connect with us

Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website. .

Investing

Oil prices rise ahead of OPEC+ meeting
Oil pumpjack in a rural field, warning sign visible.

Published : 9 hours ago, on

By Robert Harvey

LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose more than 1.5% on Tuesday as investors await an OPEC+ meeting expected to rubber stamp continued output cuts while a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon provided additional support.

Brent crude futures rose $1.16, or 1.6%, to $72.99 a barrel by 1346 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was up $1.16, or 1.7%, at $69.26.

OPEC+ is likely to extend its latest round of oil output cuts until the end of the first quarter when it meets on Thursday, four OPEC+ sources told Reuters.

OPEC+, which accounts for about half of the world’s oil production, has been looking to perform a gradual unwinding of production cuts through 2025.

However, the prospect of an oil market surplus has exerted downward pressure on prices, with Brent trading nearly 6% below its average for December 2023.

Given a rise in compliance with production cuts from Russia, Kazakhstan and Iraq, the lower Brent price level and indications in press reports, we assume an extension of OPEC+ production cuts til April,” Goldman Sachs analysts said in a note.

In the Middle East, holes continue to appear in the ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah. Israel on Tuesday threatened to return to war in Lebanon if its truce with Hezbollah collapses after the deadliest day since the ceasefire was agreed last week.

“Renewed tensions in Lebanon, together with market participants pricing in a three-month extension of OPEC+ production cuts, is lifting prices,” said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

The global oil demand outlook, meanwhile, remains weak and China’s crude imports are likely to peak as early as next year as demand for transport fuel begins to decrease, researchers and analysts said.

Saudi Arabia, the world’s top exporter, is expected to cut crude prices for Asian buyers to their lowest in at least four years, traders said on Monday.

(Reporting by Robert Harvey and Enes Tunagur in London, Florence Tan in Singapore and Colleen Howe in BeijingEditing by David Goodman)

 

Jesse Pitts has been with the Global Banking & Finance Review since 2016, serving in various capacities, including Graphic Designer, Content Publisher, and Editorial Assistant. As the sole graphic designer for the company, Jesse plays a crucial role in shaping the visual identity of Global Banking & Finance Review. Additionally, Jesse manages the publishing of content across multiple platforms, including Global Banking & Finance Review, Asset Digest, Biz Dispatch, Blockchain Tribune, Business Express, Brands Journal, Companies Digest, Economy Standard, Entrepreneur Tribune, Finance Digest, Fintech Herald, Global Islamic Finance Magazine, International Releases, Online World News, Luxury Adviser, Palmbay Herald, Startup Observer, Technology Dispatch, Trading Herald, and Wealth Tribune.

Global Banking & Finance Review

 

Why waste money on news and opinions when you can access them for free?

Take advantage of our newsletter subscription and stay informed on the go!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Recent Post