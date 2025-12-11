By ‌Alex Lawler

LONDON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - World oil supply will match demand ‍closely ‌in 2026, OPEC data published on Thursday indicated, an outlook ⁠contrasting with projections from the ‌International Energy Agency and others of a huge glut.

The OPEC+ group comprising the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and other allies ⁠plans to pause production hikes in the first quarter of 2026, amid widespread ​predictions of oversupply.

In a monthly report on ‌Thursday, OPEC said that OPEC+ ⁠pumped 43.06 million barrels per day of crude in November, up 43,000 bpd from the previous month, as the latest ​output hike agreement took effect.

The report forecast demand for OPEC+ crude will average 43 million bpd in 2026, unchanged from last month and close to what OPEC+ produced in November. ​OPEC ‍forecast demand for its ​crude at 42.6 million bpd in the first quarter.

Should OPEC+ keep pumping at November's rate in 2026 and other things remain equal, production would be 60,000 bpd higher than demand, according to a Reuters calculation based on the OPEC report.

This contrasts with ⁠the view of the IEA, which earlier on Thursday implied global oil supply will exceed ​demand by almost 3.84 million bpd - an amount equal to almost 4% of world demand - next year.

In its report, OPEC also kept its forecasts for 2025 and ‌2026 world oil demand growth unchanged and said the world economy remained on a solid footing.

(Editing by Mark Potter, Kirsten Donovan)