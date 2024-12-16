Connect with us

Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website. .

Investing

Oil drops from highest in weeks, focus on Fed rate cuts
2024-12-16T011707Z_1_LYNXMPEKBF01A_RTROPTP_4_COLUMN-MAGUIRE-ENERGY

Published : 1 day ago, on

By Florence Tan

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Oil futures eased from their highest levels in weeks as traders took profit while waiting for a Federal Reserve meeting later this week for clues on further rate cuts.

Falls were limited, however, by concerns of supply disruptions in the event of more U.S. sanctions on major suppliers Russia and Iran.

Brent crude futures fell 29 cents, or 0.4%, to $74.20 a barrel by 0746 GMT after settling at their highest level since Nov. 22 on Friday.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude dropped 36 cents, or 0.5%, to $70.93 a barrel after reaching its highest settlement level since Nov. 7 in the previous session.

“After last week’s +6% rally, and with crude oil trading towards the top of recent range highs, we are likely seeing some light profit-taking,” IG market analyst Tony Sycamore said.

“Also it is likely a lot of trading books at banks and funds shut up shop at the end of last week and have reduced appetite for positions over the festive season.”

Oil prices were bolstered by new European Union sanctions on Russian oil last week and expectations of tighter sanctions on Iranian supply, he added.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told Reuters on Friday that the U.S. is looking at further sanctions on “dark fleet” tankers and will not rule out sanctions on Chinese banks as it seeks to reduce Russia’s oil revenue and access to foreign supplies to fuel its war in Ukraine.

Fresh U.S. sanctions on entities trading Iranian oil are already driving prices of the crude sold to China to the highest in years. The incoming Trump administration is expected to ramp up pressure on Iran.

Oil prices were also supported by key central bank interest rate cuts in Canada, Europe and Switzerland last week and expectations the Fed will cut rates this week, Sycamore said.

The Fed is expected to cut interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point at its Dec. 17-18 meeting which will also provide an updated look at how much further Fed officials think they will reduce rates in 2025 and perhaps into 2026.

Lower interest rates can boost economic growth and demand for oil.

Still, forecasts of ample supply in 2025 by the International Energy Agency and CNPC’s forecasts of a decline in oil demand in China, the world’s second-largest consumer, after consumption peaked in 2023 are factors that will continue to weigh on global oil markets.

Economic data released on Monday showed China’s industrial output growth quickened slightly in November, while retail sales disappointed, keeping alive calls for Beijing to ramp up consumer-focused stimulus as policymakers brace for more U.S. trade tariffs under a second Trump administration.

“We continue to expect more policy easing in 2025, and we believe fiscal stimulus will do the heavy lifting, with increased priorities on consumption,” Goldman Sachs analysts said in a note on China.

(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Stephen Coates and Himani Sarkar)

Uma Rajagopal has been managing the posting of content for multiple platforms since 2021, including Global Banking & Finance Review, Asset Digest, Biz Dispatch, Blockchain Tribune, Business Express, Brands Journal, Companies Digest, Economy Standard, Entrepreneur Tribune, Finance Digest, Fintech Herald, Global Islamic Finance Magazine, International Releases, Online World News, Luxury Adviser, Palmbay Herald, Startup Observer, Technology Dispatch, Trading Herald, and Wealth Tribune. Her role ensures that content is published accurately and efficiently across these diverse publications.

Global Banking & Finance Review

 

Why waste money on news and opinions when you can access them for free?

Take advantage of our newsletter subscription and stay informed on the go!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Recent Post