UK’s Octopus Energy nears Kraken stake sale, Sky News reports
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 29, 2025
Dec 29 (Reuters) - Britain's biggest household gas and electricity supplier Octopus Energy Group is close to selling a 10% to 20% stake in its software unit, Kraken Technologies, in a deal that would value the business at $9 billion to $10 billion, Sky News reported on Monday, citing sources.
Kraken supplies energy-software technology to major utilities and energy groups including EDF, National Grid U.S. and Tokyo Gas.
Octopus Energy declined to confirm the Sky News report.
D1 Capital Partners, Fidelity and a unit of Canada's Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan are among the investors expected to take part, Sky News said.
A Sky News report in July said the technology group could be valued at up to 10 billion pounds ($13.49 billion) if it were spun off.
Ontario Teachers' did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters. D1 Capital Partners could not be reached.
($1 = 0.7413 pounds)
(Reporting by DhanushVignesh Babu and Unnamalai L in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)
