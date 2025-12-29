Dec 29 (Reuters) - Britain's biggest household gas and electricity supplier Octopus Energy Group is close to selling a 10% to 20% stake in its software unit, Kraken Technologies, in a deal that would value the business at $9 billion to $10 billion, Sky News reported on Monday, citing sources.

Kraken supplies energy-software technology to major utilities and energy groups including EDF, National Grid U.S. and Tokyo Gas.

Octopus Energy declined to confirm the Sky News report.

D1 Capital Partners, Fidelity and a unit of Canada's Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan are among the investors expected to take part, Sky News said.

A Sky News report in July said the technology group could be valued at up to 10 billion pounds ($13.49 billion) if it were spun off.

Ontario Teachers' did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters. D1 Capital Partners could not be reached.

($1 = 0.7413 pounds)

(Reporting by DhanushVignesh Babu and Unnamalai L in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)