O.XYZ Launches OSOL100 AI Index – The S&P 100 of Solana’s AI Ecosystem
Promoting Solana's AI Ecosystem with OSOL100 launch.

Published : 20 minutes ago, on

Lahore, Pakistan, December 20th, 2024, Chainwire

O.XYZ, the leading decentralized Super AI project, announces the launch of OSOL100, a first-of-its-kind AI index token designed to capture the cumulative value of Solana’s top 100 AI projects. This innovative token provides users with direct exposure to Solana’s AI infrastructure, agents, and meme tokens, all through one easily managed and fully transparent investment tool.

OSOL100 simplifies investment strategies while enhancing portfolio diversification. It tracks and represents the performance of the top 100 AI-focused projects within Solana’s thriving ecosystem, offering accessibility to the most promising developments. Each OSOL100 token functions as a decentralized share of the fund, hosted on DAOS.fun, providing proportional exposure to its assets.

Launched by O.XYZ, OSOL100, OSOLDOCS aligns with the company’s mission to create the world’s first Sovereign Super AI — an AI owned and governed by the community to benefit humanity. Powered by SuperMissO, the first AI CEO in development, OSOL100 embodies O.XYZ’s vision of an autonomous, community-led future. OBOT token holders gain exclusive access to OSOL100, enhancing the value and utility of their existing holdings.

 

About O.XYZ

O.XYZ aims to reshape artificial intelligence by developing systems independent of corporate control. It focuses on making AI technology accessible, transparent, and community-driven, ensuring superintelligence serves humanity’s interests.

O.XYZ’s technical foundation centers on building an AI ecosystem designed to be shutdown-resistant and self-led. Their key initiatives include developing ‘Sovereign Super intelligence,’ creating decentralized infrastructure, and researching hyper-fast AI systems.

The project operates under the O.Systems Foundation, led by Ahmad Shadid. Shadid, who previously founded IO.NET– a $3B Solana DePIN — brings his experience to O.XYZ’s work on building an autonomous, community-led AI ecosystem.

