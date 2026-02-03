Nvidia-backed UK AI firm Nscale hires banks for IPO,

By Echo Wang and Milana Vinn

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Nvidia-backed British artificial intelligence group Nscale Global Holdings has hired Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan to prepare for an initial public offering, people familiar with the matter said.

The timeline for the potential listing has not yet been set, the sources said, asking not to be identified as the discussions are private.

Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and Nscale declined to comment.

The move towards a public listing follows a period in which Nscale has expanded its data center capacity to meet soaring demand for AI computing from customers including Microsoft and OpenAI.

In September, Nscale raised $1.1 billion from investors including Norway's Aker and Finland's Nokia to help accelerate its data center construction.

Bloomberg reported last month that Nscale is working with the banks on a $2 billion new funding round, just three month after raising $1.1 billion from investors, which gave the company a valuation of around $3.1 billion.

The Financial Times reported in October that Nscale plans an IPO in the back half of 2026.

The company said in October it would deploy around 200,000 Nvidia chips for Microsoft across its data centers in Europe and the United States.

Nscale is also part of a $1 billion partnership with OpenAI and Aker to build a large-scale AI data centre in Norway, which was announced in July.

Founded in 2024, Nscale is known as a so-called "neocloud," a vertically integrated AI cloud platform that owns and operates its own data centers, GPUs, and software stack to deliver large-scale, GPU-powered AI compute, similar to peers such as CoreWeave. The model is growing in importance as demand for AI compute outpaces hyperscaler supply, increasing the role of specialized GPU-focused operators in the AI ecosystem.

CoreWeave went public in March 2025 at a fully diluted valuation of about $23 billion. Its market capitalization climbed significantly in the year that followed, reaching approximately $46 billion to $48 billion by early 2026.

(Reporting by Echo Wang and Milana Vinn in New York;Editing by Nick Zieminski)