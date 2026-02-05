Novo Nordisk Initiates Legal Action Against Hims & Hers Over Wegovy

Legal Actions and Patient Safety Concerns

COPENHAGEN, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk said on Thursday it would take legal action against Hims & Hers after the online telehealth company said it will begin offering compounded copies of the Danish group's Wegovy pill at an introductory price of $49 per month.

Novo Nordisk's Statement

"The action by Hims & Hers is illegal mass compounding that poses a significant risk to patient safety," the Danish drugmaker said in a statement.

Compounding Risks and Regulations

"Novo Nordisk will take legal and regulatory action to protect patients, our intellectual property and the integrity of the U.S. gold-standard drug approval framework," it added.

Novo Nordisk said it was the only company that manufactured an FDA-approved Wegovy pill formulated with SNAC technology, which facilitates semaglutide absorption when administered orally.

