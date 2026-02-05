Novo Nordisk to take legal action against Hims & Hers for Wegovy compounding
February 5, 2026
Last updated: February 5, 2026
Novo Nordisk is taking legal action against Hims & Hers for offering compounded Wegovy, citing risks to patient safety and intellectual property concerns.
COPENHAGEN, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk said on Thursday it would take legal action against Hims & Hers after the online telehealth company said it will begin offering compounded copies of the Danish group's Wegovy pill at an introductory price of $49 per month.
"The action by Hims & Hers is illegal mass compounding that poses a significant risk to patient safety," the Danish drugmaker said in a statement.
"Novo Nordisk will take legal and regulatory action to protect patients, our intellectual property and the integrity of the U.S. gold-standard drug approval framework," it added.
Novo Nordisk said it was the only company that manufactured an FDA-approved Wegovy pill formulated with SNAC technology, which facilitates semaglutide absorption when administered orally.
Wegovy is a prescription medication developed by Novo Nordisk for weight management. It contains semaglutide, which helps regulate appetite and caloric intake.
Mass compounding refers to the large-scale preparation of compounded medications, which are customized formulations made by combining different ingredients, often without regulatory oversight.
Intellectual property protection involves legal measures to safeguard creations of the mind, such as inventions, designs, and brand names, preventing unauthorized use by others.
