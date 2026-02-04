Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Novartis forecasts a low single-digit decline in 2026 operating profit due to competition from cheaper generic drugs like Entresto.
FRANKFURT, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Novartis forecast a decline in 2026 operating profit in the low single-digit percentage range on Wednesday, held back by competition from cheaper copies of established products such as heart drug Entresto.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger in Frankfurt and Bhanvi Satija in London; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Linda Pasquini)
Operating profit is the amount of money a company makes from its core business operations, excluding deductions of interest and taxes. It reflects the efficiency of the company's operations.
Established products are goods or services that have been in the market for a significant period and have a stable customer base. They often face competition from newer, cheaper alternatives.
