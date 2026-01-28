Norway's Sovereign Wealth Fund Increases U.S. Treasuries Holdings

Norway's Investment Strategy

OSLO, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The value of U.S. Treasuries held by Norway's $2.2 trillion sovereign wealth fund increased during the second half of 2025, continuing a long-term trend, fund data showed on Wednesday.

Increase in U.S. Treasuries

Norges Bank Investment Management, operator of the world's largest sovereign fund, held $199 billion in U.S. Treasuries, or 9.4% of the fund's total investments as of December 31, according to the latest fund data.

Comparison with Other Northern European Funds

That compares with the $181 billion the fund held in U.S. Treasuries, or 9.2% of its total investments, at June 30.

Overall Fund Performance

Some big Northern European investors are increasingly wary of the risks of holding U.S. assets in the face of geopolitical tensions, pension chiefs told Reuters last week, a sign of a broadening shift away from the world's biggest financial market.

Sweden's Alecta and Denmark's AkademikerPension meanwhile said they had sold or were in the process of selling their U.S. Treasuries.

But the Norwegian fund, one of the world's biggest investors, has increased its U.S. holdings.

Overall, 52.9% of the fund's assets were invested in the United States at the end of 2025, across equities, bonds and property, compared with a share of 52.4% six months earlier, the data showed.

Norway's sovereign wealth fund did not give a rationale for its actions. Fund CEO Nicolai Tangen will present the fund's annual results on Thursday at 0900 GMT.

The value of U.S. Treasuries the fund held over the past five years has increased.

In 2021, they made up 6.9% of the fund's total investments and were worth $100 billion; in 2022, 8% ($104 billion); in 2023, 8.4% ($132 billion); and in 2024, 8.7% ($158 billion).

The fund invests the Norwegian state's revenues from oil and gas production abroad, in bonds, stocks, property and unlisted renewable energy projects.

The fund, equivalent to $385,000 for every Norwegian man, woman and child, finances some 25% of the government's fiscal budget.

(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik and Stine Jacobsen)