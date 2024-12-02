Connect with us

Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website. .

Top Stories

Norway stops deep-sea mining, for now
Underwater sulphur mound in deep sea

Published : 1 day ago, on

By Gwladys Fouche and Nerijus Adomaitis

OSLO (Reuters) -A small leftwing environmentalist political party in Norway succeeded on Sunday in blocking plans to mine the sea bed at the bottom of the Arctic, by demanding the government scrap its first licensing round in return for support for the budget.

“We are stopping plans to open mining on the sea bed,” Kirsti Bergstoe, leader of the SV party which is outside the governing coalition but supports the minority government, told reporters.

The government, which had planned to offer its first deep-sea mining exploration permits in the first half of 2025, said that although the plan was suspended, preparatory work would continue, including creating regulations and mapping the environmental impact.

“This will be a postponement,” Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere, from the Labour Party, told private broadcaster TV2.

Norway, whose vast hydrocarbon reserves made it one of the world’s wealthiest countries, had taken a leading role in the global race to mine the ocean floor for metals that are in high demand as nations transition away from fossil fuels.

“This is a crucial win in the fight against deep sea mining. It should be the nail in the coffin for the destructive industry,” Frode Pleym, head of Greenpeace Norway, told Reuters.

Oslo had plans to open large areas of its Arctic region next year for its inaugural sea bed licensing round, despite opposition from green campaigners and a coalition of 32 countries, including Germany, France, Canada and Brazil.

The agreement concluded on Sunday by SV and the government, consisting of Labour and the agrarian Centre Party, means that planned licensing round will not proceed.

Norwegians head to the polls in September and two opposition parties leading in opinion surveys, the Conservatives and the Progress Party, are in favour of deep-sea mining.

“If a new government attempts to reopen the licensing round we will fight relentlessly against it,” said Greenpeace’s Pleym.

Preliminary official resource estimates showed “substantial” accumulations of metals and minerals, ranging from copper to rare earth elements, the government said in 2023.

At least three Norwegian seabed mineral start-ups – Stavanger-based Loke, Oslo-based Green Minerals and Bergen-based Adepth, have previously said they planned to bid in the first licensing round.

The companies were not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche and Nerijus Adomaitis vtin Oslo; Editing by Peter Graff)

 

Jesse Pitts has been with the Global Banking & Finance Review since 2016, serving in various capacities, including Graphic Designer, Content Publisher, and Editorial Assistant. As the sole graphic designer for the company, Jesse plays a crucial role in shaping the visual identity of Global Banking & Finance Review. Additionally, Jesse manages the publishing of content across multiple platforms, including Global Banking & Finance Review, Asset Digest, Biz Dispatch, Blockchain Tribune, Business Express, Brands Journal, Companies Digest, Economy Standard, Entrepreneur Tribune, Finance Digest, Fintech Herald, Global Islamic Finance Magazine, International Releases, Online World News, Luxury Adviser, Palmbay Herald, Startup Observer, Technology Dispatch, Trading Herald, and Wealth Tribune.

Global Banking & Finance Review

 

Why waste money on news and opinions when you can access them for free?

Take advantage of our newsletter subscription and stay informed on the go!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Recent Post