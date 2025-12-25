Home > Headlines > North Korea's Kim Jong Un signals continued missile development in next 5 years
Headlines

North Korea's Kim Jong Un signals continued missile development in next 5 years

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 25, 2025

Featured image for article about Headlines

SEOUL, Dec 26 (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signaled the country will continue to develop missiles in the next five years, as he visited major munitions enterprises in the last quarter of 2025, state media KCNA said on Friday.

Kim said "the country's missile and shell production sector is of paramount importance in bolstering war deterrent," according to KCNA.

Kim ratified draft documents for the modernization of major munitions enterprises to be submitted to a key party congress expected to be held in early 2026, KCNA said, which will set a development plan for North Korea for the next five years.

The KCNA report follows Thursday's reveal of Kim overseeing the construction of an 8,700-ton nuclear-powered submarine with his daughter, a potential heir, and the test-firing of long-range surface-to-air missiles.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Chris Reese)

Related Posts
Judge grants injunction blocking US from detaining British anti-disinformation activist
Judge grants injunction blocking US from detaining British anti-disinformation activist
Ukraine, US negotiators discussed how to bring peace closer, Zelenskiy says
Ukraine, US negotiators discussed how to bring peace closer, Zelenskiy says
Swedish police shoot man dead, find woman's body
Swedish police shoot man dead, find woman's body
Britain's King Charles lauds unity in diversity in his Christmas message
Britain's King Charles lauds unity in diversity in his Christmas message
Soccer-Forest great Robertson, 'Picasso of our game', dies at 72
Soccer-Forest great Robertson, 'Picasso of our game', dies at 72
UK police search for two men missing off southwest England coast
UK police search for two men missing off southwest England coast
Russia sees slow but steady progress in Ukraine peace talks
Russia sees slow but steady progress in Ukraine peace talks
Serbia supports talks with Hungary's Mol over sale of sanctioned NIS oil firm
Serbia supports talks with Hungary's Mol over sale of sanctioned NIS oil firm
Serbia supports talks with Hungary's Mol over sale of sanctioned NIS oil firm 
Serbia supports talks with Hungary's Mol over sale of sanctioned NIS oil firm 
Russia compares US blockade of Venezuela to piracy
Russia compares US blockade of Venezuela to piracy
Daughters of King Charles' brother Andrew join royals for Christmas service
Daughters of King Charles' brother Andrew join royals for Christmas service
Russia made a proposal to France on jailed French researcher Vinatier, the Kremlin says
Russia made a proposal to France on jailed French researcher Vinatier, the Kremlin says

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Poland intercepts Russian plane over Baltic, reports airspace breaches from Belarus

Poland intercepts Russian plane over Baltic, reports airspace breaches from Belarus

Kremlin says Putin wished Trump a Merry Christmas

Kremlin says Putin wished Trump a Merry Christmas

Ukraine fires Storm Shadows, drones to hit Russia's oil, gas facilities

Ukraine fires Storm Shadows, drones to hit Russia's oil, gas facilities

In first Christmas sermon, Pope Leo decries conditions for Palestinians in Gaza

In first Christmas sermon, Pope Leo decries conditions for Palestinians in Gaza

China social media thrashes one-child policy after population control czar dies

China social media thrashes one-child policy after population control czar dies

UK, Canada, Germany and others condemn Israel's West Bank settlement plan

UK, Canada, Germany and others condemn Israel's West Bank settlement plan

Russia's Putin sent a message to North Korea's Kim to celebrate New Year's Day, KCNA says

Russia's Putin sent a message to North Korea's Kim to celebrate New Year's Day, KCNA says

Odesa zoo saves birds from oil spill following Russian attacks

Odesa zoo saves birds from oil spill following Russian attacks

Pope Leo, on Christmas Eve, says denying help to poor is rejecting God

Pope Leo, on Christmas Eve, says denying help to poor is rejecting God

Serbia's NIS gets US approval to negotiate sale of Russian stake

Serbia's NIS gets US approval to negotiate sale of Russian stake

Majority of Russians expect Ukraine war to end in 2026, state pollster says

Majority of Russians expect Ukraine war to end in 2026, state pollster says

Netanyahu coalition pushes contentious Oct. 7 attack probe, families call for justice

Netanyahu coalition pushes contentious Oct. 7 attack probe, families call for justice

View All Headlines Posts