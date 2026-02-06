North Macedonia police make biggest-ever cannabis seizure, MRT TV reports

Major Cannabis Seizure in North Macedonia

BELGRADE, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Police in North Macedonia seized 28 tons of cannabis, the biggest ever such catch in the country, after raiding two former industrial facilities, the country's state TV channel MRT reported on Friday.

Details of the Police Operation

The report said the police action at facilities in the capital Skopje and the southern town of Strumica, which started on Thursday, targeted medicinal cannabis which was not intended to be used for its authorised purpose.

Connection to Serbia's Cannabis Raid

North Macedonia legalised the growth of cannabis for medicinal purposes in 2016.

Legal Status of Cannabis in the Region

MRT also reported that the police action was connected with a recent raid in neighboring Serbia when five tons of cannabis were seized.

Serbian prosecutors said in a statement on Monday that cannabis found on a farm in central Serbia came from North Macedonia. Cannabis production is illegal in Serbia.

(Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by David Holmes)