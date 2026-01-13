Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 13, 2026
BEIJING, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio vowed to continue to advance its business operations in Europe after the European Commission set out the conditions on Monday for China-made EV makers to replace EU tariffs with minimum price plans.
"We are pleased to see China and the EU making steady progress toward consensus on the basis of mutual respect," the company said in a statement on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Zhang Yan and Brenda Goh; Editing by Tom Hogue)
