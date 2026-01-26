Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Last updated: January 26, 2026
Airbus CEO Lars Wagner emphasizes production growth and supports a larger A220 model, addressing industry pressures at a Dublin conference.
DUBLIN, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The new CEO of Airbus' jet-making division pledged on Monday to focus on increasing production including the A350 wide-body jet and backed calls for a larger version of the regional A220.
"The whole ecosystem is under pressure," Lars Wagner told the Airline Economics conference in his first public appearance since taking over as head of Airbus planemaking on January 1. He previously ran German engine maker MTU Aero Engines.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher, Padraic HalpinEditing bz Tomasy Janowski)
